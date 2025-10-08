Tree planting event to cap off funding for City of Pittsburgh’s urban canopy expansion project

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh’s two-year community tree planting initiative will host its final tree planting event on Thursday.

City and nonprofit officials will gather on Hamilton Avenue in Homewood from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for the planting, which will see 21 large balled and burlapped trees find their new home.

Tree Pittsburgh will provide the safety gear and tools. Participants are told to wear study footwear, as well as long pants and sleeves.

Funded by a grant from Google.org via ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability, the collaborative, data-driven project aimed to create a replicable process for identifying and planting trees in neighborhoods most vulnerable to climate change.

Funding provided for five tree plantings, including two plantings for a total of 50 new trees in Beltzhoover along Estella Avenue and Climax Street, two plantings for a total of 47 new trees in Hazelwood along Courtland Street and Blair Street and the upcoming planting in Homewood.

Sidewalk repairs and replacements were made before each planting to ensure the new trees thrive.

City officials say a Tree Equity Working Group will be established to continue expanding the urban tree canopy in heat-risk communities, particularly those of color.

The new trees will help reduce heat and associated cooling costs, improve air quality and absorb stormwater for residents, officials say.

