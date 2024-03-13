Troopers find $400,000 worth of marijuana during traffic stop on Turnpike; 2 people charged

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after troopers in Westmoreland County say they found $400,000 worth of marijuana in their car during a traffic stop

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said this incident began when troopers stopped a car on eastbound I-76 in Hempfield Township for traffic violations on Monday.

Those troopers reportedly noticed “multiple indicators of criminal activity” and requested a K-9, who alerted to the odor of narcotics.

After executing a search warrant, troopers found 273 pounds of marijuana — which has a street value of about $400,000 — and two handguns.

Zicarelli says Qingxue Guo and Tingting Huang are facing manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver charges.

