TSA officers spot handgun in backpack at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
PITTSBURGH — An Ohio man without a concealed carry permit is accused of trying to bring a gun through the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The Allegheny County police Department says TSA officers spotted the handgun within a passenger’s backpack at the main security checkpoint around 2 p.m. Monday.

Since the passenger, identified as Christopher Wells Jr., 30, didn’t have a valid concealed carry permit, he’s facing a felony charge on top of a possible federal fine for bringing the gun to a checkpoint.

Passengers can travel with guns only in checked baggage if unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. Then, the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm on its website.

