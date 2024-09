UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The owners of OAK Pizza in Uniontown are offering a reward for information regarding recent vandalism.

The shop’s Facebook page showed the store’s window shattered.

The post said the shop is offering a $500 cash reward plus a $500 gift card for information that leads to an arrest of the suspect or suspects.

