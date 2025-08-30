Upper St. Clair senior lineman returns to field for senior day after having brain tumor removed

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — “It’s been something I’ve been pinpointing on my calendar,” said Warren Timko.

Upper St. Clair senior lineman Warren Timko was looking forward to walking across the field on senior day for a long time. But back in November, he wasn’t sure if this day was ever going to come.

“I was taking him to school, and he said, ‘Mom, I can’t see mom,’” said Warren’s mom, Debbie Timko.

“I had a bunch of tests done at the hospital, and they told me you have a brain tumor,” said Warren.

A pineal gland tumor, in the center of the 17-year-old’s brain. It’s a tumor that occurs in less than 1% of all cases.

“The first thing I thought was, those are inoperable,” said Debbie.

“I thought I was dead,” said Warren.

He began chemo and four months later, the cancerous part of the tumor was gone. But the non-cancerous part had taken over. Warren’s brain was in danger of herniating.

‘Every day, it felt like there was like a countdown on my life," said Warren.

Until his mom found Dr. Paul Klimo at St. Jude’s.

“He was the first one to say, I can get it all,” said Debbie.

On March 19th, after eight hours in the OR, Dr. Klimo completely removed Warren’s tumor

“The resilience that he has and the strength and not complaining, and you wouldn’t imagine what the child went through,” said Debbie,

Warren had to relearn how to walk, talk, and currently goes to 4 days of physical, occupational and speech therapy a week. The support of the team, the football moms, and the entire Upper St. Clair community is helping the Timkos through the darkest of times.

“I never knew that this many people cared about me or even knew who I was, said Warren

And after this long 9-month journey, where some days he simply didn’t know if he was going to make it to the next, Warren and his mother made that walk on senior night. Warren with a beaming smile, his mom overcome with emotion after an ordeal they saw through, together.

“If it wasn’t for her, I would not have made it through,” said Warren, “She was my rock.”

‘When one of us couldn’t make it, the other one picked each other up," said Debbie.

