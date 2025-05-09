U.S. Steel requests two-year reprieve from some emissions controls

U.S. Steel Corp. is asking for a two-year presidential exemption from three U.S. Environmental Protection Agency air pollution emissions standards.

The request from the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker would be over the implementation of three separate provisions of Section 112 of the Clean Air Act that had been set under the Biden administration and are being reconsidered by the Trump administration. They are the Integrated Iron and Steel Maximum Allowable Control Technology (MACT) Rule, the Taconite MACT Rule and the Coke MACT rule, according to the company’s quarterly financial filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

A provision of the Clean Air Act allows the president to exempt for up to two years (and renewable) if there is not affordable or available technology to put the emissions controls in place or if the company can prove a national security issue. Each of the three requested exemptions have to be approved by President Donald J. Trump.

