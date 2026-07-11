USPS to host career fair in Pittsburgh area

The United States Postal Service is hosting a career fair Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pittsburgh NDC in Warrendale.

The event aims to fill immediate job openings, particularly for mail handler associates, at its Pennwood Place Mail Processing Facility in Cranberry Township.

The career fair is part of the USPS’s transformation and modernization efforts, with the Pennwood Place facility, one of the region’s largest mail processing centers, experiencing increased package volumes and the addition of four new machines.

Plant Manager Steve Tarpey highlighted the stability these changes bring for new hires.

“We have immediate openings for Mail Handler Associates (MHAs) and anticipated ongoing hirings for our 24/seven operation at Pennwood Place,” Tarpey said. “With the addition of four new machines and higher volumes of packages this will offer job security and flexibility for MHAs needed around the clock.”

While many applicants are familiar with letter carriers and clerks, the Postal Service offers more than 2,000 different job titles for career employees. These roles are part of the broader employment opportunities available within the agency.

Working for the USPS also provides financial stability, paid leave, health benefits, growth opportunities and flexibility, officials say. Employees can also benefit from three retirement incomes: Postal Annuity, Social Security and the Thrift Savings Plan.

To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on-site at the job fair in Warrendale to provide detailed information about available positions. Staff will also answer questions about starting pay and benefits during the event.

All applications are accepted exclusively online at www.usps.com/careers. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and able to pass a drug screening and a background investigation. Additionally, applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays.

Openings will continue to be announced on a rolling basis throughout the year for every state. Job seekers can find full details for duties, responsibilities and requirements by checking postings frequently at www.usps.com/careers.

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