Isolated storms possible on Saturday

PITTSBURGH — The last of the wet weather will gradually move through the area on Saturday with a few pop-up showers or an isolated storm from time to time.

Rain chances will taper off through the evening with drier, less humid air setting up a nice end to the day.

Sunday will look and feel great with less humidity and plenty of sunshine. Another round of heat rolls in early next week with temperatures pushing into the 90s.

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