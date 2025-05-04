Vehicle sustains heavy front-end damage after crash into Penn Hills bank

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A vehicle was seriously damaged in a crash late Saturday night in Penn Hills.

The crash occurred just before 9:20 p.m. on the 6100 block of Saltsburg Road.

Penn Hills No. 7 VFC responded to the scene, finding a two-vehicle crash. One of those vehicles then hit the front of the Citizens Bank. Photos posted by the department show the vehicle sustained serious front-end damage.

Firefighters say medics checked one driver for injuries. But, they say the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the bank ran from the scene.

It’s unclear if that driver has been located or if they’ll face any charges. We’ve contacted the Penn Hills Police Department for more information, but have not yet gotten a response.

