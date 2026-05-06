Viatris CFO leaving Canonsburg pharma giant

Viatris Inc. CFO Theodora “Doretta” Mistras will be leaving the Canonsburg-based pharmaceutical company for another opportunity.

Mistras, who joined Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS) in 2024, will remain through May 22 to help with the transition to Interim CFO Paul Campbell. Campbell is chief accounting officer and corporate controller. The company is in the midst of a search for a permanent CFO.

“We thank Doretta for her significant contributions, which have helped prepare the company to enter a period of sustainable future growth,” said Viatris CEO Scott A. Smith in a prepared statement. “Given Paul’s deep knowledge of Viatris and his financial expertise and experience, we are confident he is the right transitional leader to maintain continuity and operational discipline while we focus on positioning the company for sustained long-term growth.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group