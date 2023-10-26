Victim in New Kensington shooting dies; police looking for person, information

Officials are looking for a person who was in the area of a shooting in New Kensington last week. The victim, Troy Vickers Jr., 31, later died at a Pittsburgh hospital.

The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 19 in the 1000 block of Kenneth Avenue, where officers found Vickers with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on Oct. 21, according to a release from the Office of Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives hope to identify and speak to the person who was seen riding a bicycle in the 1000 block of Kenneth Avenue around that time. Anyone who can identify this person or who has any information is asked to contact New Kensington police at 724-339-7533 or the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau at 724-830-3949.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group