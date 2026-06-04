Couple accused of pocketing nearly $8K in insurance payments meant for Pittsburgh-area EMS agency

A couple is accused of pocketing nearly $8,000 in insurance payments that were intended for Ross/West View EMS and Rescue.

Stacie and Wallace Hodge are charged with theft and criminal conspiracy after investigators said they collected insurance reimbursements for six ambulance transports and failed to forward the money to the emergency medical service provider.

According to Ross Township police, the insurance payments were deposited into Wallace Hodge’s checking account.

When investigators contacted Stacie Hodge about the missing payments, she reportedly told them the money had been used to pay bills.

Ross/West View EMS and Rescue said the missing funds can have a significant impact on the organization’s operations.

“This is unprecedented. We haven’t had any that reached that level,” said Steve Kline of Ross/West View EMS and Rescue.

Kline said the money is needed to cover operational costs, including medical supplies, equipment and employee wages.

“Eight thousand dollars is a big deal,” Kline said.

He added that gaps in funding can force the agency to rely on savings or credit to maintain service levels.

“When we have gaps in funding like that, we have to draw down on whatever savings we may have from previous months. We might have to tap into a lot of credit to bridge that gap to be able to get those funds,” Kline said. “We want to be able to pay our people. If you miss a paycheck, you don’t want to come to work. If you don’t want to come to work, then everything kind of falls apart,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shaler Township police told Channel 11 they are investigating a similar situation involving Shaler-Hampton EMS.

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