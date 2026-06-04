Allegheny Health Network plans to build new Canonsburg Hospital

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny Health Network is planning to build a new Canonsburg Hospital.

The 150,000-square-foot hospital will be built at the Southpointe II business park in Cecil Township, officials announced Thursday. The 10-acre property is located at the intersection of Town Center Way and Mylan Boulevard.

Pending approvals, AHN expects to break ground on the hospital in early 2027. The facility’s opening is slated for 2029.

It will replace the current AHN Canonsburg hospital, which was established in 1904 and has operated along Medical Boulevard since 1983.

The hospital will feature primary, emergency, surgical and critical care services, as well as an office building for physicians and outpatient clinics, officials say.

“For more than a century, Canonsburg Hospital and its dedicated caregivers have provided this community with exceptional health care services, and that legacy is foundational to our vision for this beautiful new facility and the critical role it will play in improving the health and wellness of our patients,” AHN President Mark Sevco said. “We are excited to get started on this important next chapter for AHN in Canonsburg and Washington County and to making world class health care even more accessible to those who live here.”

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