2 local men accused of making $14K in charges on elderly person’s credit cards

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Two local men are accused of making thousands of dollars in charges on an elderly person’s credit cards.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office says the victim’s power of attorney reported high balances on several cards.

The suspects, identified as Jason Fox and Todd Quiggle, had previously lived at the victim’s home, the power of attorney alleged.

Police examined banking statements that showed more than $14,134 in fraudulent charges made between March and May.

Surveillance video also showed the suspects using the victim’s cards at various establishments, as well as using the victim’s vehicle, the DA’s office says.

Online court records show Fox and Quiggle are charged with access device fraud, financial exploitation of an older adult and criminal conspiracy. Quiggle is also charged with defiant trespass.

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