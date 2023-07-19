Local

Vigil in Philadelphia neighborhood ends in drive-by shooting that wounds 5 people

By Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA, PA

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — A vigil for a man who was fatally shot in a Philadelphia neighborhood earlier this month ended when someone in a passing vehicle fired several shots into the crowd, wounding five people.

The shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle the shooter was in was later found abandoned about a mile away and Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said three guns and several shell casings were found inside.

A 55-year-old man was shot in the face while four other people —an 18-year-old man and two women and a man, all 23 — were shot in the lower extremities. All four were hospitalized in stable condition but were expected to recover, authorities said.

It’s not clear what spurred the shooting or how many people may have been involved, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

The victims were attending a vigil for double shooting that left one person dead July 5.

