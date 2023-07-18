Local

Car crashes into Longhorn Steakhouse in McCandless; multiple injuries reported

By WPXI.com News Staff

Longhorn Steakhouse Crash

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A car has crashed into the Longhorn Steakhouse in McCandless.

There’s a big emergency response at the restaurant on Covenant Avenue.

There are reports of multiple people injured with rescue crews on the scene.

The building is also confirmed to have structural damage.

This is a breaking story. Chopper 11 is on the way and we have multiple crews at the scene working to learn more

