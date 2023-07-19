Downed tree guarded by aggressive bees blocking Forward Twp. road, police department says

A road in Forward Township is shut down due to a downed tree that’s being guarded by a swarm of aggressive bees, a local police department says.

The tree fell on Rainbow Run Road, Route 136, at the intersection of Kelly Hollow Road, according to the Elizabeth Township Police Department. An aggressive swarm of bees is guarding the tree, and the department is working on getting a crew to remove it.

Further complicating matters, the department said PennDOT won’t remove it because the tree is touching a Verizon line and Verizon won’t remove it because it’s touching a road.

Motorists are advised to plan on using an alternate route.

