Eagles add Pittsburgh stop on final tour

The Eagles have added a stop in Pittsburgh on their final tour, “The Long Goodbye,” with special guest Steely Dan.

The band will play PPG Paint Arena on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Before adding the Pittsburgh stop, their closest appearance was in Cleveland.

“Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle,” the Eagles said in a Facebook post.

For more information visit eagles.com/pages/tour.

