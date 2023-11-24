Local

Visit Santa at his house in Downtown Pittsburgh; here’s where and when

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Santa's House Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Santa is now welcoming guests to share their holiday wishes at his new home in Downtown Pittsburgh!

Families can visit with Santa in person for free through Dec. 23.

After your visit, you’ll receive a printed photo for a $10 suggested donation to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Santa’s House will be open on Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m., and Wednesdays through Fridays at 3 p.m.. Hours will be extended in the final week 3-8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. It is advised to check the website before your visit for any changes or updated times.

Click here for more information.

