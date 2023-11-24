Police searching for suspect after officer-involved shooting in North Versailles, 1 officer injured

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Police are looking for a suspect in North Versailles after an officer-involved shooting in North Versailles.

Allegheny County Police Department said the shooting happened on the 200 block of Arlington Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say the shooting happened after officers responded to a domestic call.

Investigators say officers from the North Versailles Police Department encountered a man in an alley behind a house. While trying to take him into custody the man pulled out a handgun and shot at officers who returned fire.

One of those officers was shot and taken to a hospital. That officer is in stable condition.

The search for the suspect is still active. Authorities are looking for a black male wearing dark clothing at the scene.

Police say they found a gun on Deleware Avenue.

Channel 11 has reached out to North Versailles Police and is waiting to hear back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Channel 11′s Lonni Rivera is at the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

