Longest serving Ross Township Police officer, Sgt. Frank Zotter, dies

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A beloved Ross Township Police officer has died.

On Friday, the Ross Township Police Department announced the death of Sgt. Frank Zotter.

“You were a great mentor and an even greater friend. We will miss you,” the statement from the department said.

Zotter joined the department in 1961 and served for 42 years.

He is the longest-serving member of the force.

