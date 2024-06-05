Local

Warm, humid Wednesday with possibility of showers and storms

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — It will be a warm and humid day with a couple of rounds of showers and storms possible. Light rain is possible later this morning, with heavier showers and possible storms early this afternoon, mainly east of Pittsburgh.

Depending on if enough instability is left, we will see another round of showers and storms this evening. The highest threat for a severe storm will be from Pittsburgh and northwest.

A few showers will remain possible into Thursday, but you’ll notice a big drop in humidity throughout the day. High temperatures by Friday won’t get out of the 60s with overnight lows in the 50s. Rain is possible this weekend but there will also be plenty of dry time during the daylight hours.

