Washington County woman indicted for stealing over $24K of dead person’s Social Security benefits

A woman from Washington County has been charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars in Social Security benefits from a dead person’s bank account.

Gina Marie Mullen, 58, was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of theft of government property.

According to the indictment, Mullen used a dead person’s debit card to steal Social Security funds, which totaled $24,236.91.

The Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General conducted the investigation.

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