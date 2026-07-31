Washington County woman indicted for stealing over $24K of dead person’s Social Security benefits

A woman from Washington County has been charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars in Social Security benefits from a dead person’s bank account.
Gina Marie Mullen, 58, was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of theft of government property.
According to the indictment, Mullen used a dead person’s debit card to steal Social Security funds, which totaled $24,236.91.
The Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General conducted the investigation.
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