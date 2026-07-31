2 injured, 1 critically, in head-on crash on West Carson Street in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Pittsburgh’s Esplen neighborhood late Thursday.

The crash happened around 10:50 p.m. on West Carson Street between Telford and Edgecliff streets.

The driver of one of the vehicles had to be extricated. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The other driver was taken to a hospital in stable condition. He told police that the other vehicle suddenly crossed over into oncoming traffic, crashing into his vehicle.

Pittsburgh Police Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

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