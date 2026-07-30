Suspect in shooting at local fast food restaurant in custody

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A suspect in a shooting that happened at a local fast food restaurant is in custody.

On Thursday, the North Versailles Police Department said officers arrested Jerome Lamont Kelly Jr., 28, of Braddock.

Kelly has been identified as a suspect in a shooting that happened at the Burger King on Walmart Drive on July 15.

Officers found a vehicle that had been hit by gunfire in that location at 12:37 p.m. on that day.

“Since the incident, our detectives and officers have been working tirelessly to identify those responsible, gather and review evidence, conduct interviews, and build a thorough case. Their dedication and persistence, along with the assistance of our law enforcement partners, resulted in today’s arrest,” a spokesperson for the North Versailles Police Department said.

No injuries from that shooting have been reported at this time. Police said all parties involved in the incident have been identified there is no threat to the public.

Kelly is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.

He is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

Channel 11 is working to obtain court documents to learn more about Kelly’s arrest and will share more details as they are made available.

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