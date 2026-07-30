At least 1 person injured in crash in Baldwin

BALDWIN, Pa. — At least one person is injured after a crash in Baldwin.

Allegheny County dispatcher said emergency crews were called to Curry Hollow Road at 5:36 p.m. on Thursday.

An SUV and a car appear to have crashed in that area.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The Baldwin Borough Police Department said Curry Hollow Road is closed between Keeport Drive and Horning Road.

At last update, the road was expected to remain closed for several hours.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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