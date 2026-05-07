Washington County woman says she is out over $40K after long-running sweepstakes scam

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A Washington County woman is speaking out after police say she lost more than $40,000 in a long-running sweepstakes scam that investigators now believe may have evolved into a money laundering operation.

Joyce Hennick, 78, says it all started with a phone call telling her she had won millions of dollars.

“I got phone calls that I won 5.5 million dollars and 5,000 a week for life… plus I won a Mercedes and an F-150,” Hennick said.

But there was a catch.

The callers told Hennick she first needed to pay taxes and fees in order to claim the money. Police say the demands continued for more than two years, with dozens of phone calls every day.

“Well, we were down to 1,225 dollars. That was gonna be the last,” Hennick said. “I said, ‘That’s what you tell me every time you call me — more money, more money.’ I finally said, ‘Don’t call me anymore. I’ve had enough.’”

According to Washington Police Detective Brady Stallings, Hennick lost roughly $40,000.

Investigators say what makes this case unusual is the amount of evidence Hennick kept. Police showed Channel 11 stacks of scratched-off gift cards, receipts, bank records and other paperwork connected to the scam.

“The fact that she saved all this is going to be crucial,” Stallings said.

Detectives say scammers convinced Hennick to open multiple bank accounts and send money in various ways. At one point, investigators say cash even started arriving in her mailbox hidden inside magazines.

“Definitely money laundering,” Stallings said. “They are trying everything they can — sending money in magazines, sending cash, telling you to go open a bank account.”

Police say arrests in scams like this are rare, but investigators are hopeful the detailed records could help.

Hennick says despite the embarrassment, she decided to share her story in hopes of helping others avoid becoming victims.

“We’re older. We have our pride,” Hennick said. “I’m ashamed to tell people what happened… but if I can help even one person.”

Her advice is simple: “If somebody calls you and tells you you won a big amount of money, just hang up. Do not talk to them.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group