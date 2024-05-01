Wendell August Forge relocating operations, retail store

Mercer County’s Wendell August Forge is moving.

The forge, the oldest in the country, is moving operations to Slippery Rock in order to streamline the manufacturing process.

The forge produces handcrafted metalware.

“Our entire current workforce will be moving to the new facility. This move is about sustaining and hopefully growing jobs,” said Wendell August Forge President Christian Werner in a news release.

The retail store will also move, relocating to the Premium Outlets of Grove City, which is planned to open in July.

A moving sale is being held at the current location and will continue through the end of June.

Wendell August Forge’s former facility will soon be home to an international plastics company.

