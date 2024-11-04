West Mifflin man pleads guilty to not returning to residential reentry center after temporary leave

PITTSBURGH — A West Mifflin man pleaded guilty to an escape charge for not returning to a residential reentry center after a temporary leave.

Jamiel Green, 27, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of escape.

The Department of Justice said Green was serving the final portion of a sentence for violating federal firearm laws at a residential reentry center designed to transition inmates back into society when he was given permission to leave the facility temporarily.

Green was scheduled to return on Nov. 2, 2023, but did not. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service several months later, officials said.

Green’s sentencing is scheduled for March 6. He faces a maximum of five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or both.

