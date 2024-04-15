West Penn Power giving away dogwood trees in Jeanette in celebration of Earth Day

JEANETTE, Pa. — West Penn Power is celebrating Earth Day by handing out dogwood saplings in Westmoreland County.

The power company’s green team started handing out 300 white flowering dogwood saplings at the Jeanette Community Gardens on Monday morning. They’ll continue to give out the trees until they’re gone, or until Friday. While at the gardens, the green team will add topsoil and compost to 20 raised beds for the upcoming growing season.

West Penn Power says dogwoods are a low-growing species native to Pennsylvania that don’t interfere with overhead electric lines. They say giving away these trees is part of FirstEnergy’s commitment to the environment in the communities it serves.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group