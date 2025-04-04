Westmoreland County woman scammed out of $70K in gold bars, gift cards

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A local woman was scammed out of $70,000 in gold bars and gift cards.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers said scammers made the woman think she was under investigation by Social Security.

The 83-year-old woman bought two and a half thousand dollars in Visa gift cards from Walmart to try to clear herself of fake money laundering and drug charges. The caller also asked for gold bars.

Investigators said the woman got $67,000 in gold from Treasure Hunt in Greensburg.

She handed over half to someone outside the S&T Bank along Route 66 and mailed the rest to California.

The scammers threatened to add more fines if she told anyone, police said.

“I think one of the most important things is to make other people aware that this could happen and to not let them fall victim to something like this. and I’m sure she’s embarrassed on top of the fact that you’re talking about a large sum of money. It’s a very large sum of money. We feel awful and we’re hoping that we catch a break,” said Pennsylvania State Trooper Steve Limani.

State police say this is likely not the only case of this scam and say if anyone is ever asking you to pay a fine with gold bars or a gift card, it is a red flag.

