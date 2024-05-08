Confirmed tornado hit near Pittsburgh International Airport during early morning storms, NWS says

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A confirmed tornado touched down in Allegheny County during Wednesday’s early morning storms.

The tornado hit near the Marriott at Pittsburgh International Airport in Findlay Township.

The National Weather Service said most of the damage was along Aten Road.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca is working to learn more about the tornado and the damage it left behind. Watch Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest.

This is the third confirmed tornado that hit the Pittsburgh area during Wednesday’s morning storm system. A tornado that was at least an EF2 hit Hancock County in West Virginia and an EF1 tornado touched down in Ligonier Township in Westmoreland County.

There’s currently no word on how strong the Findlay Township tornado was.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group