Hempfield Area High School locked down after students found with guns

By WPXI.com News Staff
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Hempfield Area High School was on lockdown Monday, according to a letter sent out to families of the Hempfield Area School District.

The letter says the school went on lockdown because two students were in possession of a gun.

The district says those weapons have been secured and that there’s no indication of other weapons or malicious intent.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district says all students and the building are being searched with the assistance of Pennsylvania State Police and local police agencies.

Students were released from school at normal dismissal time.

