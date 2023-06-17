Where Does Mike Tomlin’s Streak Stack Up against All Sports Coaches?

PITTSBURGH — Most Pittsburgh Steelers fans know that head coach Mike Tomlin has not had a losing season in his first 16 years on the job as a National Football League head coach.

Many also know that his streak is the longest in NFL history. But where does it rank among head coaches of other major professional sports?

Greg Harvey of Stats Perform took a look and found the longest streaks of consecutive non-losing seasons to start a career in each of the four major North American professional sports leagues. His research revealed that Tomlin is tied for the sixth-best such streak of all time.

