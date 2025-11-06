Winning lottery ticket worth $180K sold at local Giant Eagle

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A winning ticket worth $180,566 from the Pennsylvania Lottery was sold at a Giant Eagle in Westmoreland County.

The ticket, part of the $10 Fast Play game, was sold at the Giant Eagle located at 200 Tarentum Bridge Road, New Kensington. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket, Suite Winnings, is a Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $125,000. These games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touchscreen vending terminal, similar to Scratch-Off games but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket purchase date.

