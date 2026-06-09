With unexplained infant deaths increasing in Allegheny County, officials issue safe sleep reminders

Allegheny County officials are reminding the public of steps that can prevent unexpected infant deaths.

The urgent call to action comes after 95 babies have died from Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) in Allegheny County since 2020, with annual deaths more than doubling from nine in 2020 to 23 in 2024.

SUID is the leading cause of death for infants between 1 month and 1 year of age and often involves unsafe sleep environments. In 2024, every SUID case reviewed in Allegheny County included at least one unsafe sleep factor, despite most families having access to a safe sleep space and many having received prior education on safe sleep practices.

Officials want the public to follow this simple message:

Alone – Nothing in the crib but baby and a fitted sheet

Back – Always place baby on their back for every sleep

Crib – Use a crib, bassinet, or pack-and-play; never bedshare

The public health crisis disproportionately affects Black infants in Allegheny County, who die from SUID at rates two to three times higher than white infants. Between 2023 and 2025, Black infants were twice as likely to die from SUID.

Jada Shirriel, CEO of Healthy Start, connected the disparities to systemic issues.

“This is not about blaming parents—it’s about addressing systemic barriers that families face every day,” Shirriel said. “When families lack access to safe housing or basic resources, it directly impacts infant safety.

She advocated for investing in communities, strengthening maternal health and providing compassionate, culturally responsive care to save lives.

Officials say a critical gap exists between knowledge and practice, as all 23 families affected by SUID in 2024 had received safe sleep education from a medical professional.

Factors such as exhaustion, stress, behavioral health challenges and substance use can influence sleep decisions.

County officials plan on convening leaders to strengthen SUID prevention. Their priorities include:

Expanding safe sleep outreach with clear, culturally responsive messaging

Improving data tracking and case review processes

Addressing racial and socioeconomic inequities

Strengthening connections between maternal health, mental health, and infant care

Increasing access to safe sleep resources and support systems

Click here to find additional safe sleep resources and support.

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