Witness recalls dramatic Pittsburgh police chase that was caught on camera

It was a chaotic scene throughout Pittsburgh when officers found themselves in a city-wide chase on Saturday. A police officer was injured and several people were taken into custody.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Officer hit by stolen vehicle during police chase in Pittsburgh; possible suspect car found

“Our vehicle was struck, officer injured - I’m just expediting him right to AGH,” said a Pittsburgh police officer during the chase.

You can hear this Pittsburgh Police officer over the radio on Saturday, right after another officer was hit during a city-wide police chase that all started with police searching for a stolen vehicle. At one point, police say the suspects inside the car, who were wearing masks, actually sped through the parking lot of the police station.

“Both went right around Zone 1, through the parking lot, honking their horns - they’re intentionally trying to call us out to pursue them,” an officer is heard saying.

Pittsburgh Police say the driver of the stolen car and the driver of another vehicle took off, leading police on a high-speed chase throughout the city.

“It was definitely speeding. It was very apparent that they were running away from the police officers,” witness Mia Bray said.

Officers tracked the cars down at the intersection of Federal Street and Lafayette Avenue. When one of the officers got out of his car, he was hit by the suspect’s car.

A person on the 10th Street Bridge captured tense moments during the chase. In the video, you can see police use spike strips on one of the cars. The gold Kia reportedly kept going until it stopped on the Boulevard of the Allies near Grant Street, where police arrested four people.

But the situation didn’t end there. Channel 11 saw officers and a SWAT team with guns drawn searching the parking garage at the corner of Third Avenue and Smithfield. They didn’t find anyone there, but investigators did find a blue Kia abandoned on Brutus Way.

Channel 11 reached out to Pittsburgh Police on Monday with many questions. We understand they may be looking for more suspects. We also asked about what charges may be filed for the four who were taken into custody on Saturday.

The officer who was hit has a moderate head injury and was taken to a hospital. His current condition isn’t known.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group