NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A woman was found dead by crews responded to an apartment fire in New Castle Monday.

A fire broke out at the Vista South apartment building late Monday afternoon.

Lawrence County Coroner Richard Johnson said Suzanne Bellino, 70, was found dead inside a third-floor apartment.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire.

