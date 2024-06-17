Woman charged with killing baby in Shadyside, injuring his twin

A woman who was babysitting twins in Shadyside has been charged with killing a 6-week-old baby and hurting his brother.

Police were called around 11:15 p.m. Saturday to the 6000 block of Walnut Street for a report that a baby had fallen from a bassinet.

The baby was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police said he had a severe skull fracture and several brain bleeds. A doctor said the injuries were not natural or accidental, according to the complaint.

Nicole Virzi, 29, of San Diego, Calif., told police the baby was in a bouncer seat when she left the room to get him a bottle. She said she heard screaming then found him on the floor.

His cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma, according to court documents.

The baby’s twin was found to have scratches, bruising and swelling that were sustained when he was in Virzi’s care, according to court documents.

Virzi is also charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

She was placed in the Allegheny County Jail and her bail was denied.

