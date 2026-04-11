Woman, 78, dies after car crashes into tree in Indiana County

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Indiana County.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers responded to Indian Springs Road (Route 422) in White Township at 3:28 p.m. on Friday.

A 2017 Ford Fusion that was traveling east drifted off the road and crashed head-on into a tree, troopers report.

Investigators said Barbara M. Waltemire, 78, of Homer City, was inside the vehicle. She died at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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