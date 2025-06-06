Woman injured in hit-and-run crash on Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — A woman was taken to a hospital after a hit-and-run crash on Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood early Friday.

Police said two women were talking outside of a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of East Carson Street when a Kia Soul hit one of them, pushing her into her friend. The force threw her friend into the parked vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition with an ankle and arm injury.

Police said several officers chased the Kia on foot when they saw it turn onto 16th Street. The suspect was taken into custody.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group