Woman injured when vehicle crashes into building in Brentwood

A woman was injured when a vehicle crashed into a building this morning in Brentwood.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. at 4275 Clairton Blvd.

Officials told Channel 11 the driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 20s, lost control, then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to crash and catch fire.

She was not conscious when first responders arrived on scene.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

An upstairs neighbor of the building told Channel 11 it sounded like an earthquake when the vehicle hit.

This is a developing story. Check back with us for updates as more information becomes available.

