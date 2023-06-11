4 people, including juveniles, injured in drive-by shooting in Bon Air

PITTSBURGH — Two people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh’s Bon Air neighborhood late Saturday night.

According to Pittsburgh police, the shooting happened at around10:30 p.m. on Route 51.

Police said victims were in a car and drove themselves to Allegheny General Hospital after the shooting.

Police also said there were two juveniles in the backseat of the victims’ car. They were treated at the hospital from lacerations from the window glass.

Police are looking for a white Ford Explorer with the Pennsylvania license plate LYL-6159 that they say shots were fired from.

If you see the car, you’re asked to call Pittsburgh police.

