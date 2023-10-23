Local

Woman pleads guilty to hit-and-run that killed Shaler woman

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

The woman charged in a January hit-and-run in Ross Township that left a woman dead has pleaded guilty to several charges related to the incident.

Erin Petroski was sentenced to 3 to 6 years in jail followed by five years of probation for the death of Elizabeth Griser, 31, of Shaler.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Charges filed in deadly hit-and-run on busy Ross Township road

Petroski, 39, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle, accident involving death or personal injury and DUI, according to a release from the Ross Township Police Department.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lawyer for woman charged in fatal Ross Township hit-and-run says client had ‘no idea’ she hit anyone

Petroski’s attorney previously said his client had no idea she hit a person before she left the scene of the crash.

“She’s very very upset that this happened. It truly was an accident,” Steve Townsend told Channel 11.

Police said Petroski hit Griser on Babcock Boulevard before speeding off on Jan. 13. Griser was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital.

“It’s just a shame that a cruel person could hit a person, not stop, not call 911, leaving my daughter on the road,” the victim’s mother Sally Griser told Channel 11 in January. “I will never recover from this. My daughter Elizabeth Griser was innocent, just walking home to meet her brother at Sheetz.”

