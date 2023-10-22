Woman dead after shooting in Homewood, police looking for 2 suspects

PITTSBURGH — Police are looking for two males after a woman was shot and killed in Homewood.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the intersection of Finance Street and North Homewood Avenue near the E. Busway overpass in Homewood at around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say they found a 21-year-old woman who had been shot in her upper body. The woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police say two males who were wearing masks and black outfits took off in a vehicle towards Penn Avenue. They were traveling on North Homewood Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pittsburgh Police.

