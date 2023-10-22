Teen who was injured in hit-and-run crash while riding e-bike in Butler Township dies

BUTLER. Pa. — The 15-year-old boy who was injured in a hit-and-run crash while he was riding his e-bike in Butler County has died.

Butler Area School District superintendent Brian White said 10th grade student Aiden Lutz died on Sunday.

Lutz was hit by a vehicle on Dutchtown Road in Butler Township Thursday afternoon.

He died on Sunday, just hours after police arrested the suspected driver of that vehicle, 38-year-old Joshua Rivera. Rivera is currently being held at the Butler County Jail.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Suspect arrested in hit-and-run crash that left teen boy critically injured

White said Lutz became an organ donor.

Lutz’s mother, Tara, is a teacher at Northwest Elementary School.

“On behalf of the entire school community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Aiden’s family and friends at this difficult time,” White said.

Butler Area School District will have support available to students or staff members who need help during the difficult time. White said the Center for Community Resources (CCR) Crisis Line is available to Butler Residents in need. The crisis line can be accessed at 1-800-292-3866.

The Highmark Caring Place is also offering resources to mourning members of the Butler Area School District community.

“Every child is different and will have their own way of expressing their feelings. You know your child better than anybody else. If you see that he or she is grieving, please seek help from our counselors at school or with another trained professional in the community,” said White.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the Lutz family.

Click here to donate to the Lutz family.

