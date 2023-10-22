4-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in pool in Fayette County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 4-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive in a pool in Washington Township.

The Fayette County Coroner said Liam Vanderlee was found unresponsive in an outdoor pool at a birthday party on Saturday at 2:31 p.m.

Vanderlee was taken to the Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital where he died at 6:57 p.m. His exact cause of death is still under investigation.

Washington Township Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group