Women Who Rock pop-up market to be held at Southside Works

Women Who Rock will host a Women-Owned Pop-Up Market in SouthSide Works Town Square on June 22.

Women-owned businesses will feature local products, vintage clothing, permanent jewelry and food trucks. There will be free face painting, drinks from Levity Brewing Co. and live local music from DJ Jess and Gianna Rockoff.

The free event will take place from noon to 5 p.m.

Throughout the day, attendees can enter for a chance to win tickets for the Women Who Rock Benefit Concert starring Melissa Etheridge on Aug. 28 at Stage AE.

Women Who Rock is a female-founded brand dedicated to supporting women in music, empowerment and advocating for women’s health.

