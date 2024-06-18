Local

Women Who Rock pop-up market to be held at Southside Works

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Pop-up market Women Who Rock will host a Women-Owned Pop-Up Market in SouthSide Works Town Square on June 22. (Women Who Rock)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Women Who Rock will host a Women-Owned Pop-Up Market in SouthSide Works Town Square on June 22.

Women-owned businesses will feature local products, vintage clothing, permanent jewelry and food trucks. There will be free face painting, drinks from Levity Brewing Co. and live local music from DJ Jess and Gianna Rockoff.

The free event will take place from noon to 5 p.m.

Throughout the day, attendees can enter for a chance to win tickets for the Women Who Rock Benefit Concert starring Melissa Etheridge on Aug. 28 at Stage AE.

Women Who Rock is a female-founded brand dedicated to supporting women in music, empowerment and advocating for women’s health.

Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • LATEST: Storms leave behind damage, over 100,000 homes without power
  • PHOTOS: Severe storms move through western Pennsylvania, leaving damage behind
  • Southwest flight plunges to within 400 feet of ocean; FAA investigating
  • VIDEO: Shaler police cracking down on electric scooters, disorderly conduct in parks
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read