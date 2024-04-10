Worker charged for causing $20,000 in damages to new Squirrel Hill school

PITTSBURGH — Police have charged a man for intentionally letting water run in a new school building in Squirrel Hill, causing $20,000 in damages.

Michael George, 47, is charged with criminal mischief and institutional vandalism after allegedly letting water run in a bathroom overnight at Hillel Academy, which had just opened days before.

Police say surveillance video shows George, a long-time employee, ignoring water flowing from a second-floor bathroom. They say there was no break, but that a service line had been unscrewed by hand.

