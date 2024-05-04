Person dead after vehicle, pedestrian crash in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD BOROUGH, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a vehicle and pedestrian crash that happened in Brentwood early Saturday morning.

At 5:26 a.m. Brentwood Police Department said they were closing State Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Blvd.) because of a deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

They said the crash happened at 3601 Saw Mill Run Blvd.

Drivers were asked to take detours at Marylea Avenue and Greenlee Road.

At 11:09 a.m., police said the road had been reopened.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group